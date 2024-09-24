HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.56. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

