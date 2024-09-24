Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $16,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,500,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $175.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $176.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.