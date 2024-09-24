Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $124.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.33.

NYSE:CCI opened at $116.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 163.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

