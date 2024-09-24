Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westrock Coffee news, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,631.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and sold 184,451 shares worth $1,856,419. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.