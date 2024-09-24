Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRUP. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Trupanion Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $42.26 on Monday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Trupanion by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

