America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Purchases $34,999,979.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,041,609. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.78 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

