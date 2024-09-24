JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.25.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Trading Up 0.8 %

HCI opened at $105.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HCI Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.