Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $136,981,584.90 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,166,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $136,981,584.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,035,338.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

