Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Major Shareholder Sells 1,937,500 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ STOK opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

