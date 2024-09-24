Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CEO Sells 999,999 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after buying an additional 310,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 684,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 865,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,982 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

