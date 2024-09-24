Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CEO Sells 999,999 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after buying an additional 310,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 684,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 865,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,982 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.