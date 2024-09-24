ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

E has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.60 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get ENI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENI

ENI Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE E opened at $31.94 on Monday. ENI has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the second quarter worth $3,764,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 138.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ENI by 12.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.