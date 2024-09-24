Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.99. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $1,210,750. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $227,027,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 694,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 586,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

