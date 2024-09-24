PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PYPL opened at $77.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

