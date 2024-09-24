Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.10 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.86% and a negative net margin of 95.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.