Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised Ameresco to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRC

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $42.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,821,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.