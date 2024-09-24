Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $200.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $184.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.19.

WIX stock opened at $163.87 on Monday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,554,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,791,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Wix.com by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

