OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.37.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
