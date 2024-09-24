OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.