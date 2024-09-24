TD Cowen Raises CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $130.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAVA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CAVA stock opened at $128.28 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.87 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,943 shares of company stock valued at $38,872,086 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.