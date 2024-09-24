Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

