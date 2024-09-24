Tandem Diabetes Care’s (TNDM) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.8 %

TNDM opened at $45.42 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.