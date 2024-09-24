Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FI. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.88.

Shares of FI opened at $179.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $179.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

