Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 3.2 %
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
