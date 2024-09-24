Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.71 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 27,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,982,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

