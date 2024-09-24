Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.14.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $19.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 31.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 136.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 712,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 411,404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 28.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 653,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 146,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $173,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.