Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. Vistra has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Vistra by 34.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,829,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

