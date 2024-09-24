Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685,651 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $54,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 61.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 2,129.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

NYSE TDC opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

