State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

