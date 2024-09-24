Granite Group Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granite Group Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 261,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.17.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

