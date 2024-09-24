Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 83,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,025,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $216,033,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 174.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,613 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.82. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

