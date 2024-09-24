Federated Hermes Inc. Has $604,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $23,926,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $15,102,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,274,000 after buying an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

