American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,402 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

