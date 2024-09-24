American Century Companies Inc. Buys 110,099 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,099 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $146,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPK opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,722,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,204,376.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 203,821 shares of company stock worth $3,154,206 over the last three months. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

