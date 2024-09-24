American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,436 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Precision Drilling by 29.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 711,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 159,871 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDS opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $931.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

