American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $243.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.43 and its 200 day moving average is $227.17. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $281.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

