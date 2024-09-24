American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $212,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.0% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $405.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $409.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

