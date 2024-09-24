Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,946,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,709,000 after purchasing an additional 119,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AROW. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $60,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $484.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

