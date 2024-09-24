American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.65% of Universal Logistics worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

