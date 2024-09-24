American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 786.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of CNA Financial worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 75,123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in CNA Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CNA Financial by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 450,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,141.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

