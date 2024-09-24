American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.01 Million Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,986 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of First Financial worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THFF stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $524.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

