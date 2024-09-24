American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 361,797 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,797 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 90.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 185,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 135,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth $1,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INVA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

