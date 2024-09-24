American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,788 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.84% of Aris Water Solutions worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $219,824.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,199.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of ARIS opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

