American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,468 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $734.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

