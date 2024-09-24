American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 51,302 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.98% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

