American Century Companies Inc. Sells 71,063 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,063 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

