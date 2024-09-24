Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 702,030 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,041,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 459,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 42,029 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

VYGR opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.80 million, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

