NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,206 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

