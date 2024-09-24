American Century Companies Inc. Sells 14,676 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 378.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.