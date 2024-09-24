American Century Companies Inc. Buys 8,404 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 185.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 375,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Rollins by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 107,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

