Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

