State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,492 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 15.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $820,929,000 after acquiring an additional 946,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,640,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,506,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after buying an additional 380,771 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Lear by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,023,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

View Our Latest Report on LEA

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.